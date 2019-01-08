San Joaquin College of Law celebrating 50 years

The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis celebrated its 50th year anniversary on Monday, Jan. 7. The school was founded in 1969 by a group of San Joaquin Valley judges who aimed to provide an opportunity for San Joaquin Valley residents to become effective legal practitioners.

What started as an institution with with modest facilities and resources, grew significantly over the years.

“There have been over 1600 who graduated form the San Joaquin School of Law,” Janice Pearson, SJSL dean said. “They represent 33 percent of the practicing lawyers in Fresno County, 37.5 percent of the practicing women lawyers and 39 percent of the Hispanic lawyers.”

Monday’s event featured catering from Mad Duck, special guests and a brief history about the school.

Pearson said the legal community was not as diverse when she first came to Fresno.

“This law school has changed the legal community,” she said.

She adds that there are plans to expand the school in the near future.

