Roll Me Some offers unique ice cream experience

Eating ice cream is one way to beat the summer heat – and there are different ways to enjoy it.

One of the latest trends is handcrafted rolled ice cream, offered at Roll Me Some in Old Town Clovis.

The trendy ice cream shop has proved to be a big hit with the younger generation, especially students from the nearby elementary and intermediate schools.

Inspired by a popular Thai freezing method, Roll Me Some’s “rollistas” craft this unique dessert by pouring an all natural ice cream base on a cold plate set at -32 degrees Celsius. Next, the toppings are chopped into bits using metal spatulas, and added as the creme base freezes. Once the ice cream is chilled, it is rolled up into evenly sized rolls.

The final step includes the assembling/presentation portion. In a cup, each rolled section is perfectly placed to represent a flower, with one center and five edges. Once those are in place, additional decorative toppings such as whipped cream, fruit, cookies or sprinkles are added.

Customers have the option to order from the “house creations” menu or customize their own. Some of the shop’s most popular house items include a cookies and creme creation topped with both crushed and whole Oreo cookies and Ghirardelli chocolate syrup. Another fan favorite is the “Nutella and Chill,” a cream base mixed with fresh bananas and Nutella, and topped with Nutella drizzle, fresh bananas, chocolate graham cracker and whipped cream.

According to its website, Roll Me Some plans to move to a larger space to better accommodate customers. In addition, the owners plan to open a second location in Fresno later down the road.

“We listened to all of your feedback and concluded that we outgrew our little humble location,” reads the statement. “With that said, our second flagship location is coming soon. We’re working hard on this location to bring you indoor seating, games, and of course or amazing rolled ice cream!”

The new location will also serve coffee.

ROLL ME SOME

356 Pollasky Ave.

Old Town Clovis

HOURS

Tuesday-Thursday: 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.