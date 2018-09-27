Roll Me Some moves to Old Town’s SoFi District

Roll Me Some has a new place to call home.

The Old Town-based rolled ice cream shop left 356 Tavern on Fourth and Pollasky for its own space just down the street in the area’s SoFi District.

Owner Mario Vejar says the move to a larger location was necessary to keep up with demand.

“It’s always been in our plans to expand. Our original location, we outgrew it extremely fast,” Vejar said. “We never thought we would’ve gotten the response that we did. We’re real grateful that we did but we noticed about three to four months into it that we need something bigger. [We thought], ‘There’s no way that we can continue this.’”

Roll Me Some’s new home at 530 Pollasky provides more room for employees to work and a place for customers to enjoy their ice cream with plenty of indoor seating. The business also increased its number of machines, meaning it can serve more customers at once.

“A wait time that would probably be out the door at the old building for an hour, we can serve here in about 10-15 minutes,” Vejar said.

It’s also located in a prime area right across the street from the Centennial Plaza, home to popular restaurants like House of JuJu and Blast and Brew.

The proximity to all the action has led to a spike in business.

“When we came down here to look at this building in the SoFi District, we noticed that there was already a buzz because of House of JuJu and Blast & Brew,” Vejar said. “They’ve already created a buzz. It’s definitely helped business a lot to be in this area because there is no dessert spot around here.”

With the new location also come new products. Roll Me Some recently partnered with locally-owned Lanna Coffee Company to offer cold-brew coffee. Vejar and his team also look forward to adding teas and hand crafted waters like horchata and hibiscus flower water to the menu.

“We’re doing a full line of drinks here now moving forward,” Vejar said.

Roll Me Some is in the process of opening two more locations in Fresno and Madera.