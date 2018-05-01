Rock the Mall finds new home at Campus Pointe

Rock the Mall, a summer concert series, is moving to The Square at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.

Hosted by Fresno’s classic rock station 95.7 The Fox, Rock the Mall brings the best classic rock cover bands on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from May through July.

The free event invites people of all ages to bring a blanket and lawn chair, and enjoy the sounds from either the lawn area or from one of the many patios of Campus Pointe restaurants. Those 21 and over will have access to The Fox Hole Beer Garden.

The Fox will be on hand with prizes at every concert. Fans will also have a chance to win movie tickets courtesy of Maya Cinemas.

Here is the full lineup:

May 10: Foreigner Unauthorized (tribute to Foreigner)

A crowd favorite, Foreigner Unauthorized is ready to kick off the 2018 season with hits like “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “I Want to Know What Love Is” and more.

May 24: Exit 13 has quickly become one of Fresno’s most sought after rock bands playing hits from AC/DC, Van Halen, Pink Floyd and everything in between.

June 14: Faithfully Journey Tribute Band

There are plenty of Journey tributes out there but none more authentic than Faithfully. Lead singer Jeff Salado will make you think you’re back in the 80s at an arena with Steve Perry and the boys. Don’t miss this crowd favorite with songs like “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Separate Ways,” “Lovin,’ Touchin,’ Squeezin’” and more!

June 28: D.K. Revelle’s Pirate Radio

With lead singer D.K. Revelle leading the charge for this party band, you’re guaranteed to be entertained and up off your feet singing along to great rock hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

July 12: Max Headroom (80s tribute band)

Max Headroom has quickly become a popular band in the Valley with its back-to-the-80s show sure to make you feel good. Don’t miss 80s hits like “Don’t You Forget About Me,” “Talking in Your Sleep” and more. Be sure to dress up as 95.7 The Fox will be making this an 80s prom night theme complete with a costume contest and prizes.

July 26: 51 Aces reunion show

Rock the Mall wraps up the season with the reunion that everyone has been waiting for. One of the biggest rock bands in the history of the Valley is coming together for this one night on