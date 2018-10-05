REV’S closes Old Town restaurant, Oakhurst location remains open

REV’s, the high-end but casual Old Town restaurant, is now closed.

The restaurant served California cuisine made from local ingredients in a narrow space with an open kitchen. Its menu featured various options for seafood, steaks, pastas, soups and salads. Customers often raved about the lobster mac and cheese appetizer.

“Food was excellent as well as customer service,” according to a customer review on Yelp.

Owner and executive chef Brian Velasquez could not be reached for comment.

REV’s Farm House, Velasquez’ other restaurant in Oakhurst, remains open.