Realty Concepts updates its look in 2019

Fresno-based real estate brokerage Realty Concepts, LLC is starting the year with a new look!

“It just happened overnight,” the receptionist at Realty Concepts Clovis said. “They try to get everything done at once. So you leave the office, come back the next morning and everything has changed.”

J.P. Shamshoian, president of the Fresno-based business said, “after 28 years, we have decided that the time is right to undergo a refresh of our brand. We will still be ‘Realty Concepts,’ but we will have a totally new look and feel for the brand.”

This change will come in the form of a new company logo on real estate signs, new, sleeker business cards and in the case of the Bullard and Pollasky Realty Concepts — a redesign to the massive sign that hangs on the Centennial Plaza building.

Beneath Realty Concepts, “A family company” tagline has been added, while a second logo with just an underlined “RC” will be featured on some business cards, according to an article from the Business Journal.

“Family company” partly refers to the father-and-son ownership, as well as their regard for many of their employees as practically being family and the fact that the company works with families to buy and sell their homes, according to the article.

“That’s a big part of who we are, making sure we are serving the families of the Central Valley with professionalism and first-class service,” the family-owned company said.