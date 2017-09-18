Realty Concepts rises to new heights in Old Town

Realty Concepts’ new three-story building at the Centennial Plaza in Old Town Clovis came to life Friday night for its official grand opening as waves of public supporters and Farmers Market shoppers stopped by to tour the real estate brokerage’s shiny new office space.

When the City of Clovis made the Centennial Plaza property available a little over a year ago, Realty Concepts pounced on the opportunity and began building on the north end of the site.

“We decided to expand into Clovis because the opportunity to move into Old Town came up,” said J.P. Shamshoian, President of Realty Concepts. “I’ve been in love with Old Town Clovis since I was a little boy. I come out here and buy nectarines with my mom on Friday nights and just love the vibe down here. So, when the city made this piece of property available, we jumped on it as quick as we could.”

After acquiring the property in June of 2016, Realty Concepts consolidated its former Clovis office at the Sentinel Executive Offices on Clovis Avenue into its Fresno office as they awaited the construction of the new building.

Realty Concepts added its touch on the brick building by mounting an eye-catching, neon green sign to hang off the wall. Inside, the new space includes a cubicle area outlooking the Centennial Plaza, private offices, conference rooms and an employee lounge. Currently, Realty Concepts has 30 realtors working out of the new office with room for 30 more.

“We hope to continue to build market share in Clovis,” Shamshoian said. “Clovis is such a habitant place and there’s so much building going on here, so much expansion going on here. So, we’re excited for the opportunity to be a part of that.”

Realty Concepts will occupy the third floor and half of the second. The building will also house Lending Concepts, an affiliated business and mortgage brokerage of Realty Concepts, RC Commercial (Realty Concept’s commercial arm), Placer Title Company and popular Old Town eatery House of JuJu, which is expected to open by Thanksgiving.

“We’re big believers in providing beautiful workspaces,” Shamshoian said. “We think that in a world where it’s easier to work from home or work from the go, you have to give people a reason to come into work. So, we’ve invested heavily into beautiful, welcoming workspaces and it has worked out well for us.”