QK makes big move to Old Town Clovis

QK, an award-winning regional engineering and planning firm, is settling into its new Old Town Clovis location.

To celebrate the move, the firm is hosting a grand opening ceremony Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to unveil its new offices on the third floor of the Peterson Building on Pollasky Avenue south of Fifth Street.

QK’s new President and CEO Ronald J. Wathen will be in attendance to deliver statements. Other officials expected to be on hand include Clovis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Newman, and City of Clovis Development Director Dwight Kroll.

With over 110 employees, QK continues to grow with offices in Visalia, Merced, Roseville, Bakersfield, Porterville and now, Clovis.

For over 46 years, QK has been serving faithful clients and communities with its five distinct service divisions: Engineering Design and Construction Management; Survey and GIS; Urban Design and Landscape Architecture; Planning; and Biology and Environmental Permitting.