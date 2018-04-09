Q&A: Madison Jones reflects on her reign as Clovis Rodeo Queen

After her once-in-a-lifetime experience serving as the 2017 Clovis Rodeo Queen, Madison “Maddy” Jones looked back on being a rodeo ambassador. She was generous enough to share her thoughts with the Roundup as she ends her whirlwind year.

“I want to thank my family and friends for all their help from start to finish,” shared Jones. “I literally couldn’t have done it without them. I don’t know if you have ever heard the saying, ‘it takes a village to get a rodeo queen ready.’ This is the truth, I found out this past year. I enjoyed every minute of my reign, not only the traveling but the time I was able to spend with my friends and family on the road. I think they enjoyed the rodeos as much as I did.”

Clovis Roundup: How did your friends and family react to your win?

Jones: My friends and family were ecstatic when I won and couldn’t have been happier for me. They were right by my side through the competition and continued to support and encourage me during my reign. I always had them by my side as we traveled to the rodeos throughout California and Nevada. I can’t thank them enough for all their love and support.

CR: Looking back now, how did winning the crown impact your life?

Jones: I remember sitting on my horse in the arena with the other contestants nervously waiting for the results of the contest when I heard my name announced as Miss Clovis Rodeo 2017. It was the most amazing feeling and truly a dream come true. I learned that by working hard, believing in myself, and staying focused I could accomplish anything. That day was the first day of the wonderful journey that I have experienced in the past year representing the Clovis Rodeo and our community. I had the opportunity to attend and participate in many local events, meet with members of our community, and serve on community service projects. My favorite had to be assisting Santa handing out toys to the children at Valley Children’s Hospital.

CR: What responsibilities did you have for promoting the rodeo?

Jones: Working with the [Clovis] Rodeo Association I got to see firsthand how involved they are in our community. I was invited to speak at local clubs and events. This is something that I never thought I would be able to achieve, much less enjoy.

I personally found out how generous our community and local businesses are. I would like to thank the Clovis Rodeo Association, Old Town Kiwanis Club, Clovis Feed, Fashion Furniture, London Properties, Frankian Construction, 500 Club, Westech, Sol-Tek Solar, Nalchajian Orthodontics, Coast To Coast Seal Coating, Schoettler Tire, and Valley Type & Design. With their support I was able to represent the Clovis Rodeo and be an advocate for the sport of rodeo through the entire state of California and Nevada.

It has been a very busy year. I attended 12 PRCA rodeos as well as community service, and local events. It was my goal to represent our rodeo and Clovis with the respect and integrity they deserve, and to give back to the community that so graciously gave to me.

CR: What challenges did you face?

Jones: My biggest challenge was time management. Scheduling the rodeos and events around my schedule as a full time student and taking care of my horses was challenging to say the least, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.

CR: Do you have anecdotes you would like to share?

Jones: All the rodeos were unique in their own way and I had such a good time at all of them. The one rodeo that stands out was the Santa Maria Rodeo. The night of the first performance we were running out of the arena and a horse in front of us stopped right in front of the gate. My horse turned quickly to the left and I flew off quickly to the right. I hit the gate, then the ground. The wonderful Justin Sports Medical Team came to my rescue. Luckily, I was just banged and bruised, nothing serious. The next day I was not able to ride, so the Santa Maria Rodeo Committee brought me in on the back of a Ram truck to ride in the arena with the other queens. They took care of me as if I were family; they fed me, took care of my horse, and even hooked my trailer up when I was leaving.

CR: What are your future plans and goals?

Jones: I am a sophomore at Fresno State working on completing my requirements to get into the Nursing program. My goal is to become a Medical Practitioner and work at our new Cancer Center at Clovis Community [Medical Center]. I plan on getting my PRCA Rodeo Card and competing in Barrel Racing. I would also like to stay active with the Clovis Rodeo Association.

CR: Do you have advice for aspiring rodeo queens?

Jones: My advice to the 2018 Clovis Rodeo Queen contestants would be to study hard, practice your horsemanship, and smile a lot. Make sure to have a good time and enjoy the experience that only a few ever attain. Win or lose, you can be proud that you were a part of the Clovis Rodeo. It will be an experience you will never forget.