Ponderosa Hearth & Home announces change in ownership

Ponderosa Hearth & Home in Clovis is now under the direction of Robert Vieira. He takes over for David Cloyd, who ran the business for the past 34 years.

While Ponderosa is known for its fireplace inserts and stoves, it also offers self storage spaces.

When Vieira took over May 1, he was originally interested in the storage side of the business. In looking at that, he found out that the fireplace insert store was up for sale as well.

“The storage led me to look at this as a buyout,” he said. “I then discovered in the process that it was a package deal.”

Taking over Ponderosa helps Vieira fulfill his dream of owning a business.

“Growing up, my father owned his own business and I worked there,” Vieira said. “I’ve always kind of had an interest in owning my own business”

Under Vieira and his team, Ponderosa Hearth & Home will continue to offer the same services like chimney sweeps, inspections, and cleanings of wood, gas or pellet-burning fireplace inserts and stoves. He also looks to build up a service team to provide technical support to customers.

“I have what I feel is a premium product that offers the customer the best they can get,” Vieira said. “Companies like us are only touching a few percent of the entire market, so it’s not saturated. There’s a lot of opportunity to grow.”