Planet Fitness opens Clovis gym

Planet Fitness members who live in Clovis now have a convenient option available.

Instead of driving to Fresno, they can now work out at the gym’s new Clovis location at 634 Shaw Ave.

“With locations in Fresno and Madera, we were looking into Clovis as another area that we want to grow in and develop,” said Tom Kinder, general manager of the Clovis gym. “A lot of people have been asking ‘When are you coming to Clovis?’ So, we decided it would be a good opportunity to expand our growth and come to a new market.”

The facility officially opened in mid June around Father’s Day. To celebrate the news and get the word out, Kinder and his staff held a grand opening ceremony June 27 with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, City of Clovis officials and community members in attendance.

At 24,000 square feet, the facility is one of the largest Planet Fitness gyms in the area. Based on the square footage, Kinder said, they’re able to add extra machines and other equipment.

While Planet Fitness is known for its cardio equipment, it also offers strength machines, benches and free weights for those looking to put on muscle.

In addition, the facility includes three individual rooms designed for an array of workouts for people of all fitness levels.

“We get people that are both beginners to advanced athletes,” said Kinder. “The big thing about Planet Fitness is we’re known as the home of the Judgement Free Zone. What that means is we don’t judge at Planet Fitness. We welcome people from every fitness level to come in here and feel comfortable.”

Planet Fitness memberships start at $10 a month. The Black Card membership, which is $21.99 a month, gives members access to exclusive amenities like massage chairs and tanning beds.