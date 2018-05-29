Papa’s Place serves up New Orleans-style cuisine

When House of JuJu moved from the DeWitt Building in Old Town to its new spacious location in the Centennial Plaza, the owners’ plan was to keep the current space and convert it into a New Orleans-style restaurant.

“Papa’s Place will be kind of a speakeasy style restaurant with a full bar and the bar will specialize in old-fashioned style drinks that you see in the New Orleans area, like the Ramos Fizz and Manhattan cocktails,” co-owner Julie Glenn told the Roundup in October.

Glenn and her husband Scott run both restaurants along with On The Edge Coffee House.

While House of JuJu gets its name from what Julie’s grandkids nicknamed her, Papa’s Place is a representative of the grandkids’ name for Scott.

Now officially open, Papa’s Place offers craft cocktails and pub-style foods like fish and chips, loaded fries, and mac and cheese balls. Papa’s also offers a dessert menu with fried strawberries.

Along with the new decor to give the restaurant a comfortable bluesy jazzy atmosphere, the Glenns expanded the patio area for more outdoor seating.

“We love the community and we love people,” Julie added. “We’re very people motivated, not money motivated, so I think that changes how we do things. We just like to make a living so the more we can do to provide something cool and different for the community, the better.”