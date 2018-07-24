Old Town Kiwanians unveil music project

The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning at Dry Creek Park to mark the completion of its Music in the Park project.

The project consists of six permanent, freestanding instruments that allow people of all ages to express themselves through the use of music. It is located just north of the playground area, near the Clovis Botanical Garden.

“It’s really nice, we’re really excited about it,” said project co-director Lori Reed. “We think it’ll be something that the community will use and enjoy. Now that this part is opened up, we can move to the next part.”

During the event, the club provided a free hot breakfast to the public. The Clovis High Percussion also came out and played a few tunes on the new instruments.

“I think this is a great thing for the community, a great things for kids to experience,” Reed added. “Hopefully we can put this in more parks.”

The next step of the project is a shade structure over the project. An insulated metal shade structure would run the club around $25-30,000.

The club is now accepting donations. To donate, contact Lori Reed at (559) 307-1829 or Debbie Young at (559) 281-6662.