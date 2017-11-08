Old Town Flea Market Returns

Always a popular event, the Old Town Flea Market got off to a brisk start the weekend of Nov. 4 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. Doors opened at 8 a.m. for early bird ticket holders followed by general admission shoppers at 10 a.m.

“It was packed in here!,” exclaimed a ticket taker of opening day.

It’s easy to understand the reason why.

An extension of The Foundry Collective, which is known for vintage and repurposed goods, flea market vendors are hand-selected based on the goods they sell. Display after display showcased one-of-a-kind antique and repurposed goods, art, jewelry, furniture and vintage items as well as locally sourced products. At least five entrepreneurs from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), who specialize in homemade products, had vendor booths.

Treasure hunting never looked so good.

“There are so many wonderful merchants and so much to choose from,” said one happy visitor. “All the people I’ve talked to have been helpful and very friendly … they know a lot about their products. There’s no pressure and you can walk around, see other things and make a decision about what you want. It’s nice that you can be inside or outside.”

For the convenience of customers, a map was available online that showed the location of participating vendors, available facilities and details about the event. Special Hold and Pick Up areas were available to help make the experience hassle free.

You didn’t have to be a shopper to enjoy the flea market. It was an excellent opportunity to be with friends and family, window shop and get gift ideas for the holidays.

Food options were also available as aromas of fresh coffee and baked goods hinted at taste treats and drew shoppers to the food vendors. A variety of coffee, lunch and desserts were available for purchase. You could eat in the food tent or stroll by the booths, enjoying the fresh air and sights.

The Old Town Flea Market was founded in 2013 with 45 especially chosen vendors. It has since expanded and grown. Some items, like clothing, are new; however emphasis is on vendors with vintage and repurposed local goods.

Something to look forward to is the next Old Town Flea Market, held the weekend of May 12 and 13, 2018, just in time for Mother’s Day.

For more information, visit www.oldtownflea.com