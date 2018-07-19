Old Town Clovis gets set for 24th annual NAVPA Championships

The annual North American Pole Vault Association (NAVPA) Championships event is making its triumphant return to Old Town Clovis this Friday.

Co-directed by former Fresno State track coach Bob Fraley and his colleague Brian Yokoyama, the event draws hundreds to the streets of Old Town during the Friday Night Farmers Market.

Spectators set up folding chairs on the intersection of Pollasky and Fourth to watch some of the top pole vaulters in the region compete. The action starts around 5 p.m. and runs until about 9:30 p.m.

This year’s competition features seven teams from around California and Arizona made up of college, high school and elite pole vaulters.

Here are the team rosters:

*elite athletes

Team Clovis

*Brook Tjerrild (Clovis North graduate)

*A.J. Hop (2016 NAIA National Champion)

Elizabeth Funk (Clovis West senior)

Sam Heinrichs (Kingsburg High graduate)

Team Hanford

*Kristen Hixon

*Antonio Alvarado

Breanna Fraley

Jared Rachal

Team Turlock

*Tiziana Ruiz (2018 Mexican Championship Runner-Up)

*Steven Pust

Kelly Kern

Silas Fredeen

Team Los Angeles

*Kristen Brown

*Nick Maestretti

Page Sommers

Will O’Brien

Team Phoenix

*Robin Bone

*Garrett Starkey

Samara McConnell

Woodsy McMurray (2018 Arizona State D-II Champion)

Team So Cal Beach Cities

*Brysun Stately

*Audie Wyatt

Layne Haywood

Kevin Ward

Rising Stars

*Gardenia Centenaro

Sky Kezmoh

*Andrew Morin

*Christian Mueller (2018 California Community College Champion)

*Jimmy Hsu (Taiwan Junior Record Holder)

*Ryan Pust