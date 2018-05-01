If you didn’t make it out to Old Town Clovis on Sunday, April 15, you missed the 3rd Annual Old Town Clovis Car Show. It is one of the best car shows in the valley. Not only were the streets filled with hundreds of hot rods, classic cars, pickups, rat rods, etc., the streets were packed with people throughout the entire day. There were so many spectators you felt like you were at Big Hat Days all over again.
A sign of a good show is when car owners start showing up at 6 a.m. to get a parking spot before the show starts at 9 a.m. The great thing about Old Town Clovis is that there isn’t a bad parking spot in all of downtown. Shade from trees and covered sidewalks are abundant throughout. Only a handful of cars left before the end of the show at 3 p.m.
Spectators were treated with a cackle fest at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. A cackle fest is when all the cars with loud motors start them up at the same time and everyone hears the rumble. Many of the spectators were excited and ran to hear the motor of their favorite car. The ever-popular cackle fest is often a highlight of the day as the entire town rumbles with excitement.
If you missed the Old Town Car Show this year or you are planning on attending next year, mark your calendar for Sunday, April 14. Next year will be even bigger and better, they are planning on adding more classes for the many different cars that are expected to participate.
AWARD WINNERS
Best of Show: James Graham, 1958 Chevy Wagon
Antiques Pre-1931: Dale Gillespie, 1931 Ford Coupe
Stock/Vintage 1932-1949: Steve Yoji, 1932 Chevy 2-Door
Classic 1949-1967: John Kahaian, 1955 Chevy Nomad
Classic 1968-1975: Eucene Scambray, 1969 Camaro
Muscle Pre-1975: Delton Fair, 1968 GT500 R Shelby
All Vehicles Post-1976: Roger Francisco, 1958 Chevy Corvette
Custom/Mod Pre-1975: Pam Dietz, 1956 Chevy Belair
Low Rider Pre-1975: Joey Redmond, 1965 Chevy
Pickup Pre-1975: Rick Moon, 1955 Ford F-150
Corvette Pre-1975: Roger & Marylou Francisco, 1958 Vette
Foreign/Sport Pre-1975: Quin Boman, VW Window Van
Motorcycle Pre-1975: Ron Weber, 1941 Harley FC
Exotics (Vipers, DeLorean’s, Maserati’s..): Scott Silva, 2012 Fisker Karman
Rat Rods: Marvin & Lea Raven, 1922 Ford Model A
Trailers & Boats: Ed Grimaldo, 1956 Shavt Travel Trailer
UPCOMING EVENTS
May 4: Rods on the Bluff
May 5: Squaw Valley Mountain Valley Show & Shine
May 5: Sierra High Car Show
May 5: Pontiac Club Car Show Clovis
May 5: Kerman Almond Festival & Car Show
May 6: Sunday Spring Classic Car Show
May 11: Dickey’s BBQ & Firehouse Subs Car Gathering Clovis
May 12-8: Annual Jefferson Elementary School Car Show
May 19: Clovis Park in the Park
