If you didn’t make it out to Old Town Clovis on Sunday, April 15, you missed the 3rd Annual Old Town Clovis Car Show. It is one of the best car shows in the valley. Not only were the streets filled with hundreds of hot rods, classic cars, pickups, rat rods, etc., the streets were packed with people throughout the entire day. There were so many spectators you felt like you were at Big Hat Days all over again.

A sign of a good show is when car owners start showing up at 6 a.m. to get a parking spot before the show starts at 9 a.m. The great thing about Old Town Clovis is that there isn’t a bad parking spot in all of downtown. Shade from trees and covered sidewalks are abundant throughout. Only a handful of cars left before the end of the show at 3 p.m.

Spectators were treated with a cackle fest at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. A cackle fest is when all the cars with loud motors start them up at the same time and everyone hears the rumble. Many of the spectators were excited and ran to hear the motor of their favorite car. The ever-popular cackle fest is often a highlight of the day as the entire town rumbles with excitement.

If you missed the Old Town Car Show this year or you are planning on attending next year, mark your calendar for Sunday, April 14. Next year will be even bigger and better, they are planning on adding more classes for the many different cars that are expected to participate.

AWARD WINNERS

Best of Show: James Graham, 1958 Chevy Wagon

Antiques Pre-1931: Dale Gillespie, 1931 Ford Coupe

Stock/Vintage 1932-1949: Steve Yoji, 1932 Chevy 2-Door

Classic 1949-1967: John Kahaian, 1955 Chevy Nomad

Classic 1968-1975: Eucene Scambray, 1969 Camaro

Muscle Pre-1975: Delton Fair, 1968 GT500 R Shelby

All Vehicles Post-1976: Roger Francisco, 1958 Chevy Corvette

Custom/Mod Pre-1975: Pam Dietz, 1956 Chevy Belair

Low Rider Pre-1975: Joey Redmond, 1965 Chevy

Pickup Pre-1975: Rick Moon, 1955 Ford F-150

Corvette Pre-1975: Roger & Marylou Francisco, 1958 Vette

Foreign/Sport Pre-1975: Quin Boman, VW Window Van

Motorcycle Pre-1975: Ron Weber, 1941 Harley FC

Exotics (Vipers, DeLorean’s, Maserati’s..): Scott Silva, 2012 Fisker Karman

Rat Rods: Marvin & Lea Raven, 1922 Ford Model A

Trailers & Boats: Ed Grimaldo, 1956 Shavt Travel Trailer

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 4: Rods on the Bluff

May 5: Squaw Valley Mountain Valley Show & Shine

May 5: Sierra High Car Show

May 5: Pontiac Club Car Show Clovis

May 5: Kerman Almond Festival & Car Show

May 6: Sunday Spring Classic Car Show

May 11: Dickey’s BBQ & Firehouse Subs Car Gathering Clovis

May 12-8: Annual Jefferson Elementary School Car Show

May 19: Clovis Park in the Park

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com or call (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com