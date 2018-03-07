Nick Jones entertains Clovis Senior Center with country music tribute

Local entertainer Nick Jones performs his country music tribute at Clovis Senior Center, Feb. 26, 2018. (Leticia Madrigal/Clovis Roundup)

Nick Jones, a local country music performer, visits the Clovis Senior Center the fourth Thursday of each month.

He does so in order to bring happiness and entertainment to seniors. His performance consists of a country tribute concert, where he covers songs by country legends and brings nostalgia to all in attendance.

His one-man show is composed of himself, a microphone and a small sound speaker, which is no set back for him as he is more than able to entertain the seniors with just that.

Jones’ performance is very energetic as he makes all those present feel welcomed. You can spot him dancing and singing with those who walk up to the dance floor as he performs. He also gives a nice “hello” to those who enter the room.

Jones, the activities director of Bella Vista Memory Care Community in Fresno, began performing at senior living communities and senior centers in various cities across the country in 2007.

“I saw the need for entertainment,” said Jones. “I try to bring enjoyment to the seniors and see how important music is to them.”

Jones’ monthly performance at the Clovis Senior Center for February was recently changed to 10 a.m. in order to potentially attract a larger crowd, but he says that attendance numbers aren’t important to him.

“To be honest, I don’t care how many people are out there,” added Jones. “I’ll sing to them and we’ll have a great time, [whether] it’s just as many people as there were today or as many as five or 10. I’ve performed for two before. I enjoy bringing happiness to others.”

Jones’ next performance at Clovis Senior Center is scheduled for March 26 at 10 a.m.