New Clovis gym aims to transform lives

The Camp Transformation Center, a nationwide fitness center focused on physical and emotional transformations, has made its way to Clovis.

Owned and operated by Saul Gonzalez, the gym opened in early June at 80 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 107, just west of the Old Town Clovis area.

“I’m looking forward to offering residents the opportunity to transform their lives just like I have,” said Gonzalez, a former semi-pro baseball player. “I was a member at The Camp for three months when I knew I wanted to be involved in ownership. My personal transformation has rekindled a passion I had as a young adult in physical fitness, as well as helping others, and I look forward to bringing my passion and expertise to the Clovis community.”

Assisting Gonzalez with the management of the facility is team of trainers and managers. One of those team members is Steven Diaz.

As the program director for the Clovis location, Diaz’ job is to “make sure that the company is booming.”

“[My job] to make sure that the clientele is being taken care of, and all their questions are answered,” Diaz said. “I also coach/monitor them and make sure they’re getting results. We are a results-driven gym, a results-based gym. That is how we grow – though results.”

The Camp’s program is centered around group training with dynamic interval workouts, and nutrition/supplement plans.

Its signature marketing program is a six-week challenge designed to provide clients with the tools necessary in order to lose either a minimum of 20 pounds or five percent of their body fat. During the six-week block, Diaz and other trainers document their clients’ progress through photos and videos.

At the end of the program, before-and-after photos are uploaded to The Camp’s social media accounts.

“We help people transform their lives through proper fitness and nutrition, that’s what it boils down to,” Diaz said.