CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

National Spelling Bee winner and Fugman Elementary’s Ananya Vinay was honored with a resolution presentation from Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) and fellow Assemblymembers in the state’s capitol Monday.

After being honored on the Assembly floor, Ananya went to the Senate where she was honored by Senator Tom Berryhill.

Sacramento is the most recent stop on the 12 year old’s victory tour. She has made appearances on the “Jimmy Kimmel Show” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.” She was also whisked away to Oakland to watch her favorite team, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Fast Facts on Ananya Vinay:

· Ananya will be a 7th grader in the fall

· She spelled “gifblaar” and “marocain” correctly to win

· She’s the first person to win outright since 2013 – three previous Bee’s ended in ties

· Her favorite word is Spizzerinctum which means “the ambition to succeed”

· Some words she spelled correctly to win; Hypapante, poulaine, ​wayzgoose,​ cheiropompholyx