Movie Review: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

As I walk toward the movie theatre entrance to watch “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” I wonder why this is my first time even considering to watch a trilogy from this series.

I certainly haven’t missed the buzz around this pop culture phenomenon, with die-hard fans who will not miss an opening night and will purchase all Star Wars-themed memorabilia. I tell myself, ‘People can’t be absolutely in love with everything this franchise has to offer for no reason, right?’

Right.

Within minutes, the film proves itself. I find myself deeply engaged in the storyline, as my friend, a die-hard Star Wars fan, tries to fill me in on the names and roles of each character. The cinematic and astonishing visuals are truly what makes a film of this kind remarkable. The crowd of viewers find themselves fully engaged throughout; extremely quiet and in sync with each scene that creates suspense.

The storyline focuses on Rey, a young woman who has prominent signs of “The Force” and a huge desire to learn the ways of the Jedi. Her encounter with Luke Skywalker interrupts his peaceful and solitary existence and forces him to make a decision to help her conquer her desire which could change their lives forever. At the same time, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in an assault against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy.

Furthermore, the theme appears to be about being tested and finding the right thing to do even when your value is thrown into question. Rey is given the opportunity to betray Leia and the Resistance to partner with Kylo Ren, but she finds the strength to do what she knows is right and fights against the opportunity.

Though the trilogy is not said to be one of the top films of the Star Wars series, as judged by many fans, it certainly got this amateur intrigued and in need of catching up with the rest of the cinematic world.