Gerald Haney, an 87-year-old man from Clovis who was missing since Tuesday morning, was found by authorities in Santa Cruz County this morning.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Watsonville Police Department contacted Clovis Police Department with the news that Haney had been located. Haney is said to be in good health and will reunite with his family this morning.

The Silver Alert issued for Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, and Los Angeles counties has now been cancelled.