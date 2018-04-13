Meet the clown: Barrelman JJ Harrison brings act to Clovis Rodeo

Popular rodeo clown JJ Harrison will return to entertain fans for the 104th Clovis Rodeo later this month. A popular star of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), he will perform for all rodeo performances April 27-29.

For Harrison, it really isn’t an act either. When asked to describe his performance, Harrison says: “It’s not an act, it really is just who I am. I really am this goofy.”

Clovis Rodeo Association officials couldn’t be more ecstatic to see him return.

“We’re excited to have JJ back to entertain our fans,” said Ron Dunbar, Clovis Rodeo Association Director. “As a rodeo fan, I see a lot of other rodeos throughout the year. As a rodeo barrelman and clown, JJ can always make me laugh, and laugh until my sides hurt.”

A former elementary school teacher with a Master’s degree, Harrison left behind a steady job and benefits to pursue his dream.

“I have always loved to perform and make people laugh … from the classroom to the arena,” the Washington state native said.

Today, Harrison is one of the most sought-after rodeo clowns in the country with his quick wit, comical routines and walk and talk antics.