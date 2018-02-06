Maya Cinemas celebrates Black History Month with free admission to three films

Maya Cinemas at Campus Pointe is celebrating Black History Month by showing three films that inspire change.

“Maya Cinemas is very community oriented, so we look at things that are meaningful like Black History Month,” said Michael Hendon, Promotions & Special Projects Manager at Maya Cinemas. “That’s a big thing at Maya because we focus on diversity. When it comes to inspiring positive ideas and change, that’s what we’re all about.”

The first movie, “42: The Jackie Robinson Story” (2013), will be shown Saturday, Feb. 10 at noon. A biographical sports film, “42” tells the story about the racial integration of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to play in the majors.

Showing the following week on Feb. 17 at noon is 1985 film “The Color Purple,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. Directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring Danny Glover and Whoopi Goldberg in lead roles, the film highlights the issues and struggles black women went through in the early 20th century, including domestic violence, poverty and racism.

The third film that inspired change is “The Help” (2011), to be shown Feb. 24 at noon. “The Help,” a drama based off Kathryn Stockett’s 2009 novel, recounts the story of aspiring journalist Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan, who writes a book from the point of view of the maids and the racism they are faced with as they work for white families.

Admission is free for all three shows while supplies last.