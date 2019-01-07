Man rescued from sinkhole in north Clovis

The Valley is having strange weather this Winter — from unseasonably low temperatures and excessive snow to sinkholes!

On Monday, Jan. 7 a sinkhole opened up on the corner of Clovis and Chennault Avenues in front of Cottonwood Grove apartments.

The sinkhole was first discovered around 3:00 a.m. and it had a man trapped until police tethered his car and retrieved him safely.

This isn’t the first time Clovis has been the victim of a sink hole — the intersection of Clovis and Herndon Avenues suffered the same fate back in November of 2017, also due to a busted water main.

The Clovis Police Department Facebook made this post early Monday morning, “Clovis Ave between Herndon Ave & Alluvial Ave is CLOSED due to a sink hole. Crews are on-scene. Avoid the area, if possible, or expect delays.”

According to a tweet from ABC30’s Gilbert Magallon, “Flooding causes sinkhole in Clovis on Clovis Ave, between Alluvial and Herndon. No word on what caused the flooding…”

Clovis Public Utilities Director Scott Redelfs said there is a water main break near Clovis Avenue which caused a sinkhole to form.

Redelfs said the water is shut off and Cottonwood Apartments is the only residential establishment affected.

Expect the road to remain closed at least until Tuesday.