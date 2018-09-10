Magnolia Pediatrics hosts opens house at new Clovis facility

Valley Children’s Healthcare welcomed the community Saturday at Family Fun Day to celebrate its newest facility.

Magnolia Pediatrics, located on Herndon Avenue just west of Temperance, hosted a carnival-style open house in its parking lot. Children of all ages, patients or not, enjoyed a festive morning with face-paintings, balloon animals, and raffle prizes.

George the Giraffe offered hugs, while paramedics invited the children to explore the inside of an ambulance.

“We’re really excited to be out here, and meet all of you,” said Alison Shannon, Valley Children’s Medical Group program manager. “We’re really just looking to have community involvement meet some of the families out here in Clovis since this is our first location.”

Waffles by the Wafflicious food truck were free to the first 50 guests. Healthy snacks such as trail mix, fruit bars, apples and mandarin were available.

Dr. Mark Simonian, lead pediatrician, greeted families, answered health questions, and gave tours of the Magnolia Pediatrics facility.

“We’ve been reaching out to community, we are expanding our services to be able to see more patients based on their payer plans,” said Simonian.

The facility is equipped with 12 exam rooms, and a conference room to assist and educate parents.

“We are in a network of other providers, and with a close relationship to Valley Children’s, so we are pretty integrated as far as being able to get information if there’s complex problems,” said Simonian.

In addition, the partner is close by, said Simonian.

“We’re here as a facility that hopefully be closer to them, and be able to offer services to help meet their children’s needs,” said Simonian.

Magnolia Pediatrics is currently accepting new patients.

“Families are welcome to schedule meet-and-greets,” said Shannon. “Or to call the office for further assistance.”