Magnolia Crossing announces new sales director

Magnolia Crossing, a senior assisted living facility in Clovis, announced a new addition to its staff this week.

Shana Estes has joined the community as the new sales director.

Estes brings years of experience within the senior living and home care industries, specializing in assisting older adults transition to new homes.

“Magnolia Crossing is very different than the traditional assisted living communities, or the board and care within the Clovis/Fresno area,” Estes says. “The community offers a more home-like environment for residents with a tiered monthly service fee structure based on the resident’s income. This is not only unique within the industry but gives more seniors the opportunity to live in such a beautifully designed community.”

Magnolia Crossing, located at 32 W. Sierra Ave., is hosting its Summer Open House event tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential residents and their families are welcome to stop by to get a tour and learn more about what Magnolia Crossing has to offer.