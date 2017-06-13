Luke Serpa selected as new Clovis City Manager

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

The Clovis City Council appointed Luke Serpa as the City Manager Monday night in what was a unanimous vote by all five council members.

Serpa, whose role comes into effect July 1, served as the Interim City Manager since Dec. 31 following the retirement of former City Manager Rob Woolley.

“Clovis is a great organization. I am proud to be a part of it, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as City Manager,” Serpa said in a news release.

Luke Serpa has served the City of Clovis for over 12 years, having served as both Assistant Public Utilities Director and Public Utilities Director. Prior to working for the City of Clovis, Serpa worked 17 years with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and three years with the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Serpa graduated from Fresno State in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He and his wife Kathy have lived in Clovis since 1986 and have two sons in college.

“This was an incredibly important decision for the Council. Fortunately, it was also an easy one,” Clovis Mayor Bob Whalen said in a statement. “In many respects, Luke’s life experiences and Clovis’ needs are a perfect match. His customer friendly approach to the people we all serve, his engineering background and unsurpassed understanding of water and its methods of conveyance will serve the citizens well as we look to our future. All of us on the Council feel fortunate to have someone like Luke willing to take the helm of Clovis’ day-to-day management at such a time as this.”