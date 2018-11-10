Local restaurants offering freebies for veterans and active military

Restaurants around the country are offering freebies and discounts this Veterans Day as a way of thanking veterans and active service members for their service.

Here are a few promotions from local restaurants:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill: Veterans and active duty military are invited to enjoy a free full-size entree from a special menu on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All current and former military can enjoy a free entree up to $12.95 with a complimentary Dr. Pepper beverage. Through the end of the month, military personnel can also claim a Pizookie through the Buy a Hero a Pizookie Program.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for active and retired armed service members.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military members can choose from one of seven complimentary entrees.

Chipotle: The Mexican grill is offering a special buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer from open to close on Veterans Day. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Olive Garden: In addition to unlimited soup or salad, and garlic breadsticks, veterans and active-duty military members can choose an entree from a special Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin: Veterans are eligible for a Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on the house.

Starbucks: Veteran, active duty service military members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall hot brewed coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Active, former and retired military are invited to enjoy a free entree from a special menu.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active military are eligible for a free meal up to $12. Offer available both Sunday and Monday.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans and active duty military can stop by for a free chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi.

Yard House: Veterans and active duty military will receive a free appetizer.

Free subscription: Clovis Roundup offers free annual subscriptions to veterans. To have the paper delivered to your home at no charge, give us a call at (559) 324-8757.