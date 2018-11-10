Local restaurants offering freebies for veterans and active military

By
Clovis Roundup Staff
-
Veterans and active service members can take advantage of freebies offered by Applebee’s and other area restaurants this Veterans Day. COURTESY OF APPLEBEE’S

Restaurants around the country are offering freebies and discounts this Veterans Day as a way of thanking veterans and active service members for their service.

Here are a few promotions from local restaurants:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill: Veterans and active duty military are invited to enjoy a free full-size entree from a special menu on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All current and former military can enjoy a free entree up to $12.95 with a complimentary Dr. Pepper beverage. Through the end of the month, military personnel can also claim a Pizookie through the Buy a Hero a Pizookie Program.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for active and retired armed service members.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military members can choose from one of seven complimentary entrees.

Chipotle: The Mexican grill is offering a special buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer from open to close on Veterans Day. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Olive Garden: In addition to unlimited soup or salad, and garlic breadsticks, veterans and active-duty military members can choose an entree from a special Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin: Veterans are eligible for a Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on the house.

Starbucks: Veteran, active duty service military members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall hot brewed coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Active, former and retired military are invited to enjoy a free entree from a special menu.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active military are eligible for a free meal up to $12. Offer available both Sunday and Monday.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans and active duty military can stop by for a free chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi.

Yard House: Veterans and active duty military will receive a free appetizer.

Free subscription: Clovis Roundup offers free annual subscriptions to veterans. To have the paper delivered to your home at no charge, give us a call at (559) 324-8757.

