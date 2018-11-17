Lincoln Elementary aids sister school affected by Camp Fire

A Clovis Unified school is doing its part to help students and families affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California.

Over a span of three days, Lincoln Elementary School raised over $1,500 for a sister school in Paradise that was lost in the fire.

“We are a part of the Great Kindness Challenge, a national coalition, and so is Paradise Elementary,” said Lincoln Guidance Instructional Specialist (GIS) Ann Castro. “When we heard about their situation, we put a call out to our students saying one of Great Kindness Challenge schools had experienced a terrible loss and they needed our help.”

Lincoln students and parents responded quickly by raising $1,550 as of Friday afternoon. Castro said the Title 1 school’s original goal was to raise $700, which represented $1 per student.

When the fundraiser was announced earlier this week, Castro said one student pulled out the $4 he had in his pocket and handed them to his teacher.

“We are so grateful to our students and families, especially given the short notice before break. They really came through,” she added.

Castro will be purchasing gift cards to Target, Walmart and Home Depot that will be combined with gift cards of other GKC schools and given to the leaders of Paradise Elementary to distribute to those in need.

The Fresno school will be sending the donations by Dec. 1, the national organization’s deadline.

Community members who would like to join the efforts can drop off cash or or gift cards at Clovis Unified’s District Office, 1450 Herndon Ave., over Thanksgiving break on Nov. 19, 20 and until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21. The office will be closed Nov. 22 and 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.