Letter to the Editor: Vote for Aileen Rizo

Driving on the 168 freeway you can easily notice that Clovis is growing in all directions – new restaurants, retail, educational opportunities, and new homes. I’d like to draw your readers’ attention to another change that I hope comes to pass this November.

Aileen Rizo is a first-time candidate running for California State Assembly District 23. Clovis is the heart of District 23. This district also includes some of Fresno, the foothills and some of Sanger, but Clovis is what ties all of these areas together. Clovis is driving innovation, educational excellence, and sustainability in District 23.

If things in Clovis are so great, why should its citizens make a change in the CA State Assembly?

Here’s why I would vote for Aileen Rizo this November instead of the incumbent:

Jim Patterson has been in office since 2012. There is a reason why we hold elections and not appoint kings. I invite you to examine Mr. Patterson’s voting record. Don’t just check the box by incumbent because it’s familiar. Mr. Patterson’s voting record does not always align with Clovis’ environmental values.

Examples:

-Voted No on Water Use Targets

-Voted No to extend CA’s Cap and Trade Policies

-Voted No to establishing Air-Quality Regulations Clovis Unified School District has a reputation of excellence. Who better to represent this district than an educator with over 20 years experience in teaching, curriculum writing, research, and as a math and engineering professor.

Change has been good for Clovis, keep up the good work and elect someone new for Assembly District 23.

Sincerely,

Sarah Allison

Supporter and volunteer for Aileen Rizo for State Assembly District 23

Lifelong Valley resident and Fresno homeowner