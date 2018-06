Hooray for the person who wrote the letter to the editor on the subject of home options

needed for seniors. Why in the world has some smart developer not recognized that? Seniors are desperate for this type of home. We don’t want to go into a facility where we are confined. We want to pull a few weeds and have a little yard but yet a smaller space inside and out. Please tell me, where in Clovis is such a place?

Desperate Senior