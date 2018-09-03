Letter to the Editor: Rex Phebus Veterans Memorial Building ‘not recognized today’

Dear Daniel,

I wanted to express my thanks to you and the staff of the Roundup for a wonderful job you do with the paper. It is very well done and informative – it keeps the community of Clovis informed about what is going on in the town.

There is one thing I want to mention though. You had an article about the Clovis Veterans Memorial District in the paper last month and an important part of that history was left out. My dad was Rex Phebus and he was the managing director from 1954-1984. He dedicated his life to the community of Clovis whether it was the Clovis Boys League, the Clovis Rodeo Association, the Clovis Senior Center and especially the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

When he retired in 1984, the building was officially renamed the “Rex Phebus Veterans Memorial Building.” He was very humbled to receive that honor. He was a man that just loved helping others and didn’t want any recognition for the things he did for his community. I have to say that I am very proud of him. He gave me and many others that love for the community of Clovis.

Sadly, the “name change” is not recognized today. But I know in my heart that it is and that building will always hold special memories to me and my family. We need to remember all the wonderful people that made Clovis what it is today – past, present and future.

Thank you for the hard work and keeping that tradition alive and our heritage intact.

Sincerely,

Kelly Phebus