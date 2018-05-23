Letter to the Editor: Clovis Elementary parent speaks out on school’s pick-up policy

My name is Doenella Lucas and the following is my first-hand account of events that unfolded to my son, Walt Martin (a student enrolled at Clovis Elementary School) on the dates of Thursday, April 26, 2018 at approximately 3:15 p.m. and Friday, April 27 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, April 25, I attempted to make a normal pick up of my son after school. The school’s parking lot was inaccessible due to traffic. It should be noted that when I pick up my son, I am accompanied by his younger brother, 4, and his infant sister. Also, at the time of writing this I am seven months pregnant and advised to limit strenuous activity. I parked in front of the school’s sign out front, curbside.

On Thursday, my son was intimidated from exercising his free will to walk to my vehicle, which was within a safe walking area and within eyesight of his teacher, Ms. Rachel Trigueiro. The administration, its agents/actors/employees deployed verbal intimidation against my son and coerced him in a threatening manner to now follow my instruction to come to my vehicle, which I had parked in an area visible to him and his teacher within a safe area. I have every confidence that my son could accomplish this task and I still do.

The “Duty of Care” that this administration is responsible to provide for my son ends at the close of each school day with the ringing of the bell. I have no contract with them to employ any more supervision over him other than the normal school hours.

Furthermore, this school is compelled to adhere to the policies of federal law. A law that has been willfully ignored by them is the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) passed in December of 2015, which contains a section (858) which stipulates that the rights of school children to walk to and from school without the accompaniment of an adult.

The federal law formally grants school children in all states of the union to walk freely, unencumbered, unharassed, undeterred, unrestricted, unmolested, and with full liberty to and from school; a right which was denied to my son by the employment of mental threat and coercion by the agents/actors/employees of Clovis Elementary School. He was compelled to follow them to the administration office, against his will, under duress and subjected to mental intimidation. I retrieved him from the office subsequently at 3:50 p.m., approximately.

Furthermore, the following school day, again the parking lot was blocked by traffic as early as 3 p.m. I parked in front of the school, curbside. Upon this occasion, at 3:20 p.m. when my son appeared within eyesight, he attempted to make way for my vehicle and was physically restrained by Rachel Trigueiro. He began to scream and cry out for me. I screamed out of the window for her to let go of my son. I called the police and the administration office, as well as my husband.

Rachel Trigueiro physically restrained my son from walking, on the cement, to my car parked approximately 50 feet away. She and another, unidentified Clovis Elementary School employee seized him and dragged him away. They held him against his will and kidnapped him to the administration office, thusly making him a captive of a political power play.

Campus police, represented by officer D. Manriques (badge No. 918), took my report (reference No. 18-214). He conferred to me that the principal, Isabel Facio offered a falsehood to him that I had parked on the opposite street, thus warranting their caution. This is an easily provable lied offer to this police officer.

My child has since told me that he was dragged by his arm and/or hand to the front of the school on Friday. He as been changed since this event and has had nightmares and crying fits. He protests that he wants to be homeschooled numerous times per day, now, as well. He is a changed boy. I, myself, experienced a panic attack while watching the assault and kidnapping and hearing the screams of my son. The skin around my belly became tight and I am experiencing nightmares and crying episodes. I am currently pregnant and feel that my health has been compromised by this stressful event.

I formally ask that Clovis Elementary School conduct an investigation of this matter.

I formally ask that the Clovis Unified School District investigate this matter.

I formally request that both parties send me physical copies of their reports and conclusions.

I will retain my right to seek and acquire counsel to remedy these events.

Sincerely,

Doenella Lucas