Letter from the Publisher

Like most of you at this time of year, at the Clovis Roundup, we have been reflecting back and considering all that we have to be thankful for. We are very blessed to live not only in a great country but a great community, as well.

However, with great privilege comes great responsibility. In Clovis, we are fortunate to have a bounty of great leaders, businesses and organizations that understand this and work hard for the betterment of our community. We are also blessed with their ability to put differences and personal feelings aside in order to work together to achieve the “Clovis Way of Life.”

These are stories that we love to tell. So, we would like to invite you, our readers, to follow along as we introduce our upcoming series of articles and videos highlighting just a few of their accomplishments this past year as well as some great things to come in 2019.

Please follow along not only in our print editions but on social media