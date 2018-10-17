Letter from the Publisher: Celebrating women in business

With October being National Women’s Small Business Month, I want to take time to acknowledge all our Clovis businesswomen for their hard work and dedication. In Clovis we are blessed with a large number of women-owned businesses. These women not only contribute to our economy, they also work hard to maintain and improve our “Clovis Way of Life” though their work with community organizations and nonprofits.

Women in business face unique problems and hurdles. In addition to the normal business issues that arise daily, there are the personal demands that arise from being a wife and mother. That includes being interrupted through the day with, “What’s for dinner?” and if you are fortunate enough to work with your family, “What’s for lunch?” “I need a ride” or “I need ____ right away.” Often the stress of trying to balance family and work can be overwhelming. But these women do not complain. Instead, they consider themselves blessed. These women should be admired and appreciated all year.

I want to thank these women for their support and encouragement through the years. When I have faced difficult times their words of encouragement have motivated me to continue to focus on my objective while staying positive.

I wish to give an extra special thanks to the woman that stepped up and helped me with our recent office move. We were previously in a furnished situation, so when the time came to move we were looking at a lot of expenses. Desks and workstations for our new office suite not only were expensive, it was difficult to impossible to find something that would work. Then it occurred to me: when you have offices the size of closets, who do you call? A closet organizer! Winona Caves owner of Unique Closets came to our rescue and installed custom workstations and shelving in a matter of a couple days, allowing us a smooth transition without any interruption to our work schedule. I also want to thank Terri Hinshaw and her team at ABC Pack & Print, Teresa Stevens CPA and Natalie Cargin of Peak Cleaning for their gifts and cards of congratulations.

I am very proud and humbled to be a member of this sorority of Clovis businesswomen and hope to be blessed with the opportunity to pay it forward. Thank you to all the “Clovis women in business.”