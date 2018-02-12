Letter to the Editor: Highway 168 should be named after Harry Armstrong

Late Clovis councilmember Harry Armstrong (left) and other officials dig in during the groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 168. During his 46 years with City of Clovis, Armstrong was involved in a number of major infrastructure projects, including getting Freeway 168 built. (Contributed by Tom Armstrong)

Harry Armstrong was instrumental in Highway 168, and it should be [named] Harry Armstrong Freeway.

To a significant extent, Clovis is now an important city instead of a country village because of the freeway, and Harry fought for years to make sure it was built.

Before the freeway, there was no good path to downtown Fresno, but now it is 10 minutes away. Would the Clovis Community Hospital have been constructed in the absence of the freeway access? Very Unlikely.

Your article in the Feb. 7 edition was wonderful, but already fewer and fewer people recall him in his entirely productive years.

Let us all work together for this recognition.

Sincerely,

Robert Q. Bergstrom

