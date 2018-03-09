Legendary Clovis wrestling coach retires

Longtime Clovis High coach Steve Tirapelle is retiring from high school wrestling, Clovis Unified School District announced Friday.

Tirapelle, who coached a record 48 California CIF State Finalists and 33 California CIF State Individual Champions with a 69 percent winning record, has been a fixture in the national wrestling community for more than 22 years.

“Coach Tirapelle is a legend in California’s wrestling community,” said Clovis High Principal Stephanie Hanks. “We are so grateful for the lasting impact he has made on our school community, and in the lives of the wrestlers he coached.”

Tirapelle joined Clovis Unified School District in 1995 as a teacher and coach, retiring from his teaching job in 2014. He continued to coach wrestling for another four years, and last weekend saw heavyweight Seth Nevills, the second wrestler from his program make state history as only the third to bring home four consecutive state titles. Tirapelle also holds the California State Championship team scoring record of 276.5, and led the Cougars to a record five consecutive State Championships from 2011-2015, bringing the school’s total to seven.