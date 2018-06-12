Kiwanians break ground on music project

Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis broke ground on its music in the park project last week at Dry Creek Park.

The project consists of permanent, free standing instruments that allow children, those with special needs and adults to express themselves through music. There will be a total of six specially designed instruments that will include chimes and drums. The area will also include two benches.

With the help of a construction crew and volunteers, the club laid out the groundwork by excavating and pouring concrete into the designated location just north of the playground area.

The instruments are expected to arrive and be installed within the next week or two.

To celebrate the project, the club is hosting a ribbon cutting event in late July with a community barbeque.