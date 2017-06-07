Kelley Landano appointed as new Fresno County Librarian

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Kelley Landano has been appointed County Librarian, Fresno County Public Library (FCPL) announced Wednesday, June 7.

Landano, formerly the Associate County Librarian, has served as Interim County Librarian since February 27 of this year. Her promotion was confirmed by a unanimous Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday, June 6.

Landano, a Hoover High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from Fresno State and her master’s degree in library science and information from the University of Alberta. During her time in Canada, she served as a proprietary school librarian for two years, and as a public children’s librarian for the Regina Public Library System in Saskatchewan. She returned to Fresno and served as San Joaquin Valley College’s librarian before joining FCPL in 1998.

“It’s an honor to serve as County Librarian in the county where I grew up,” Landano said in a news release. “I promise to perform my duties to the very best of my abilities.”

Throughout her career with FCPL, she has served as a children’s librarian, teen services coordinator, and branch supervisor. During her tenure as Associate County Librarian, she managed the materials handling, public services, and facilities departments, and the information technology and human resource divisions. She also provided oversight of the San Joaquin Valley Library System, a consortium of ten library jurisdictions throughout the Valley.

Landano has trained librarians throughout California through the California State Library’s Infopeople program. In 2005, she was selected by the Young Adult Library Association as one of fifty national participants in its Serving the Underserved program, which trains librarians in providing specialized services to reach and serve teens. She has also served on the Infopeople Advisory Board and the Fresno City College Library Program Advisory Board for the last five years.