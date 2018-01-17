Kahn named SCCCD board president

The State Center Community College District (SCCCD) board elected Bobby Kahn as its president at its December board meeting while Deborah Ikeda was elected vice president and Richard Caglia was elected secretary.

“It is a true honor to be selected by my peers to lead the SCCCD board and I look forward to assisting the board in managing all of the exciting issues that the District will be addressing over the next year,” Kahn said. “One of the top priorities will be implementing the first phase of projects that are part of the Measure C Bond voters overwhelmingly passed in June 2016. All of the communities in the SCCCD boundaries will see some type of construction activity thanks to the bond.”

SCCCD is governed by a board of seven trustees. The executive committee is joined by trustees Miguel Arias, John Leal, Ronald H. Nishinaka, and Eric Payne. Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers and the Career and Technology Center make up the State Center Community College District.

“Bobby brings a wealth of knowledge to the board presidency,” Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell said. “As we begin Measure C construction, his expertise in economic development will benefit the District.”

Kahn was elected to the Board of Trustees in November of 2014 and represents Area 1. His current term of office is until 2018. In March of 2002, he accepted the position of Executive Director of the Madera County Economic Development Commission (MCEDC), a Joint Powers Agency formed through an agreement between the City of Madera, City of Chowchilla and the County of Madera. There, he handles all economic development related issues, including commercial and industrial development projects, for all three jurisdictions.

A graduate of Pepperdine University, Kahn spent approximately 20 years in the real estate brokerage business. He is a past chairman and currently serves as treasurer of the California Central Valley Economic Development Corporation, and a 14+ year member of the California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED), California’s premier economic development association.

SCCCD serves approximately 1.7 million people and 22 unified and high school districts in Fresno and Madera counties and portions of Kings and Tulare counties. The District’s current enrollment exceeds 50,000 students.