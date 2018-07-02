Jenna Prandini wins 200 meters at U.S. Track and Field Championships

Jenna Prandini, the pride of Clovis High and a 2016 Olympian, is back at full throttle, evidenced by her win in the 200 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium in De Moines, Iowa on June 24.

Pranini, who won the U.S. National 200-meter race in 2015 with a time of 22.20, ran 22.62 to cap a weekend that also saw her place third in the 100 meters at 10.98.

The race was delayed three hours due to weather.

However, Prandini ran a solid 200-meter race into the headwind to beat reigning world 400 meter champion Phyllis Francis

The win marked Prandini’s return to world class form after recovering from a injury throughout most of 2017.

Prandini, sponsored by Puma, took to Instagram to express her thoughts after the meet: “So happy to come away with a win at the USAs! Coming back from injury is never easy, but all the patience and hours of rehab paid off! Huge thanks to everyone that got me back out on the track!”

While prepping at Clovis High from 2008-2011, Prandini capped off a remarkable career when in her senior year she won a USATF national title, three California state crowns (100, 200, long jump) and an appearance at the Pan Am Junior Championships. At the CIF State Track and Field Championships held at Veterans Memorial Stadium, she captured the 100 in 11.69, the 200 in 23.81 and the long jump with a mark of 19-11.75.

After graduating from Clovis High, Prandini attended the University of Oregon where she was named an All-American 15 times, won 3 individual NCAA National Championships, led her team to the first outdoor championship in 30 years in 2014 when she scored 24 points, was an Academic All-American, named University of Oregon Athlete of the Year, The Honda Collegiate Track Athlete of the Year Award and in 2015 won the Bowerman Award for the best female Student Athlete in the country.

In 2016, Prandini finished third in the women’s 200-meter finals at the US Olympic Trials to qualify for the Olympic Games in Rio. In addition, Prandini was selected as one of the six runners available to compete in the women’s 4×100 meter relay for the United States.