Jefferson Elementary Car Show

On Saturday, May 12, Jefferson Elementary School held its 8th annual car show. As with past shows, entrants are parked on the athletic field. The gates opened at 7 a.m. and by 8:30 most everyone was parked with their chairs out and ready for the day. Goody bags were given out to the first 50 pre-registered entries.

There is always a nice mix of all makes and models of cars and motorcycles to see. All the participants take pride in helping Jefferson PTC (Parent Teachers Club) raise funds for their projects. The Jefferson PTC puts together a great show with vendors booths, food vendors, a raffle and a silent auction.

It is always fun for the whole family and is free to the public. It was interesting not only to see grown-ups looking at the cars but also to see all the kids viewing the cars. They were talking about their favorite cars, each picking out which one they were going to drive when they get their driver’s license.

There were 19 classes at this year’s show, giving entrants more opportunity of class choice which everyone appreciated.

Award Winners:

Motorcycles: 1st Place – Frank Ducar, 1947 Indian Chief, Clovis

Import: 1st Place – Terry Brown, 1956 Austin Healey, Clovis

Under Construction: 1st Place – Sandy Mendiola, 1953 Ford F100, Fresno

Corvette: 1st Place – Alex Randrup, 1986 Chevy Corvette, Fresno

Truck: 1st Place – Tony Gutierrez, 1941 Ford Pick-up, Fresno

Street Rod: 1st Place – Frank Garcia, 1938 Ford Tudor Humpback, Clovis

Special Interest: 1st Place – Grant Seals, 1965 Shelby Cobra MKII

Pre-70 Ford: 1st Place – Joe Cluff, 1925 Chevy K, Clovis

Pre-70 GM: 1st Place – Roger Phillips, 1969 Chevy Camaro, Sanger

Post-70 GM: 1st Place – Jay Montgomery, 1999 Pontiac Trans Am, Clovis

Per-70 MOPAR: 1st Place – Brian Merchant, 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner, Clovis

Post-70 MOPAR: 1st Place – Donnie Miller, 1972 Dodge D-100, Clovis

T-Bucket: 1st Place – Howard Elege, 1923 Ford T-Bucket. Clovis

C.U.S.D Licensed Driver: 1st Place – Steven Reed, 1968 Jeep Kaiser, Fresno

Modern Muscle: 1st Place – Freddy Madrigal, 2017 Dodge Charger, Madera

Pre-70 Mustang: 1st Place – Glen Hle, 1965 Ford Mustang, Clovis

Post-70 Mustang: 1st Place – Bill Summers, 2015 Ford Mustang, Sanger

Low Rider: 1st Place – Larry Henley, 1964 Buick Riviera, Clovis

Principal’s Award: John Cary, 1955 Super 88 Oldsmobile

People’s Choice: Lane Ockerman, 1966 Chevy II

Parent-Teacher Club Award: Terry Brown, 1956 Austin Healy

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 1: Rods on the Bluff

June 2: CASA Car Show Bicentennial Park, Clovis

June 2: Bobby Socks & Blue Jeans Car Show, Wasco

June 2-3: Pismo Classic Car Show

June 2-3: GoodGuys Summer Get-Together, Pleasanton

June 8: Dickey’s BBQ & Firehouse Subs Gathering, Clovis

June 8-10: American Graffiti Classic Car Show

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com, (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com