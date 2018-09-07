Jack in the Box to close Clovis Avenue restaurant

The Jack in the Box restaurant at 1132 Clovis Ave. is set to close at the end of the month.

There are several factors that contributed to the closing of the fast food spot, most notably low sales numbers and an expiring lease.

“The lease was up and sales at that location were just not at a level necessary to sustain the business,” said Jack in the Box spokesman Brian Luscomb.

Location is another possible factor that contributed to its underperformance.

The closing of the restaurant makes room for new opportunities as the franchisee is planning on developing two new restaurants in the area, according to Luscomb.

Jack in the Box will still have a presence in Clovis with two other restaurants at Herndon and Fowler, and Fowler and Ashlan avenues.