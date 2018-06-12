House of JuJu offers best burgers in town

The Clovis Roundup team recently set out to Old Town for a staff lunch. After pondering our options, we decided on House of JuJu. While many of us had ate there in the past, most of the group hadn’t visited the new location inside the Realty Concepts building.

We arrived around 1 p.m., put our name on the list and were seated about 15 minutes later. We knew what the hype was about so we didn’t mind the wait. The first thing we noticed was how spacious it is compared to the previous space. The new location is at least double in size with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. There’s also a banquet area for large parties.

After being seated, we scanned through the menu of burgers, salads, wraps, flatbreads and seafood. Everything looked appetizing but we decided to go with House of JuJu’s famous gourmet burgers. Note: the gluten free option came in handy as one of our colleagues is gluten intolerant.

Each of us tried a different burger, all with a side of potatoes. On the table we had the JuJu Bleu, Calamity Jane, Betsy Ross, Leticia and Dragon Lady burgers. Each had its own signature toppings and sauces that correspond to their names in one way or another. The ½-pound, certified angus beef burgers were so big and juicy that we had to cut them in half to avoid making a mess. The burgers were flavorful and very filling. Adding to the flavor were the unique sauces offered on the side like the kalamata, chipotle and spicy garlic. The potatoes were delicious and proved to be a nice alternative to fries.

We’d also like to add that the service was excellent despite the lunch rush.

We came to the conclusion that House of JuJu is home to the best burger in town and would definitely recommend it for anyone looking for a satisfying meal.

Fun fact: House of JuJu is the Central Valley’s best kept secret – literally. The Old Town burger spot beat out other local restaurants in the “Best Kept Secret” category at the California Restaurant Association’s Best of the Valley Restaurant Awards in March.