Grizzly Fest releases 2018 festival lineup, tickets on sale

The lineup for Grizzly Fest 2018 was released Monday morning with tickets going on sale today.

The local music and arts festival has drawn thousands to Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno since its inaugural show in 2015. This year’s Fest is set to be bigger and better, headlined by American rapper and television personality Snoop Dogg, a new venue, an extra day and an EZPay Payment Plan option, which gives fans an opportunity to pay with four monthly installments.

In addition to Snoop Dogg, more top-notch headliners are hitting the stage. Hip-hop recording artist NAS and indie pop band Foster the People have local concert-goers crazing over tickets.

Though the lineup for this year has amped its game, many Grizzly Fest vets, including Fresno’s Fashawn, will return as well as other well-known local and nationally recognized artists. It is evident the festival is targeting a diverse audience with acts ranging from rap, reggae, indie rock, hip hop, R&B, electronica, pop and more.

In addition, Woodward Park will serve as the new venue. With an day added, the festival will feature two stages of live entertainment, art exhibitions, dance troupes, a ferris wheel, carnival games, a craft beer garden and the Central Valley’s top food trucks.

Two different ticket options are available: the “2-Day General Admission” package for $120 includes simple access to the event while the “2-Day VIP” option for $200 includes access to exclusive entrance gate, bar, bathrooms and a designated stage viewing area.

Grizzly Fest is set for May 18 and 19, rain or shine. For more information and tickets, visit grizzlyfestival.com.