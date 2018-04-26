‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star stops by Clovis Senior Center

James Pickens Jr., an actor who portrays Dr. Richard Webber in the hit TV show “Grey’s Anatomy,” paid a visit to the Clovis Senior Center the day before his April 24 annual charity roping event.

“My team reached out to the community, we wanted to make them known of our presence so we reached out to the [senior] center,” Pickens said. “This has been a blast coming in here and meeting everyone. They’re so gracious, you can tell it’s a wonderful environment here.”

After being greeted by staff, Pickens engaged with seniors, took photos and participated in a dance class.

“It was an honor to have them [Pickens and his team] come and visit us,” said Mai Kou Yang, Recreation Specialist at Clovis Senior Center. “They took time out of their busy schedule to come out, even if it was just for 20-30 minutes.”

Pickens and his management team extended an invitation to seniors for his James Pickens, Jr. Charity Foundation Open Roping event at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds the following day. To make it possible for its participants to attend, the Senior Center worked with the Clovis Transit to provide transportation.

Seniors in attendance received a light lunch package, a hot dog and drink at the concession. Senior Center dance instructor, Jim Ray was also involved by bringing out his dancers to perform at the rodeo grounds.

This marks the fourth year Pickens has brought his fundraiser to Clovis. Proceeds from the event benefit The James Pickens Jr. Foundation, a charity Pickens and his wife Gina started nine years ago.

The cause support two different charities: a weekend camp for inner-city kids called Camp Gid D Up and a after-school program called Hands 4 Hope.