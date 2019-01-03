Government shutdown is clogging up our National Parks

As of December 30, at Yosemite National Park, the Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow campgrounds were closed, as was the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, due to impacts from human waste and vehicular safety concerns along Wawona Road, Highway 41. All park visitor centers were also closed, according to the National Parks Traveler website.

According to the website, some units of the National Park System are facing greater pressures caused by the partial government shutdown — so just what are these pressures?

According to the Sierra Star website, Yosemite National Park and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will remain open to the public during the federal government shutdown.

But some facilities and services will be closed.

For example, in Yosemite — the National Park Service-provided information and orientation will not be available; entrance stations will be open, but unstaffed; visitor centers and the museum will be closed; all National Service Programs will be canceled and the public information office phone line will not be staffed.

However, concession services will remain open, including restaurants, lodging, the shuttle system, and Upper Pines Campground and Camp 4. Hiking trails that are normally open will still be available, however, snowy conditions may apply.

While these services are shut down just like the government — others are benefitting from helping hands from states, concessionaires, and non-governmental organizations, according to National Parks Traveler website.

But, with the shutdown now in its second week, accumulations of human wastes and overflowing garbage cans have forced some parks to close campgrounds, restrooms, and trailheads. Even the Mariposa Grove of Sequoias at Yosemite National Park was closed due to the absence of maintenance crews to deal with the wastes. Some parks that have avoided such problems could encounter them this week as funding support runs out.

And all the while, government employees in Fresno County and all over the country haven’t received a paycheck since Mid-December when the shutdown began.