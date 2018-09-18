Good News from the Publisher

Yes, every once in a while it happens – good news. After nine years of operating out of Clovis Storage and Executive Office Suites we moved to a new location. The move feels a little like baby birds leaving their mother’s nest. Thanks to Clovis Storage we were able to concentrate on building a true community paper.

However, we had outgrown the office spaces we had there and needed to expand to a larger, more central location. While we will miss our business family and friends at the old location, we are very excited about our new location and the direction it is taking us. Not only do we have ample space for our staff and interns, we have the space to develop our new multimedia studio. We are quickly settling in and look forward to hosting an open house soon.

In the meantime, should you happen to be in our neck of the woods, feel free to stop by and say hello. Our new office is in the Rodeo Plaza II business building at 55 Shaw Ave. suite #106. We also have a new phone number, (559) 324-8757.

Our job at Clovis Roundup is to serve our community while maximizing exposure for our advertisers. As we are funded 100 percent by our advertisers, we want to remind our readers how important it is to support them. Thanks to our advertisers we are able to produce our award-winning paper. We truly love our job and want to thank the community for its support.

I also want to take a moment to say thank you to our readers. Without you, we wouldn’t be at the level we are today. Your feedback, social media comments, letters and story ideas are appreciated – and we look forward to continue hearing from you!