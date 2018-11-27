Giving Tuesday: Clovis Community College fundraiser contributes to student success

Clovis Community College launched its second annual Giving Tuesday online fundraising campaign today to increase scholarship funds for students.

The college is inching toward its $25,000 goal. As of 3 p.m., the community has raised $22,789 for the State Center Community College Foundation.

President Dr. Lori Bennett says this year’s commitment from donors is truly appreciated and valued.

“Our students have shared powerful stories about how these scholarships are crucial for helping them to meet their educational goals,” Bennett said during her Giving Tuesday news conference. “Many have endured hardships, challenges and obstacles as they work hard to get here and stay here. Through it all, they’re always focused on their educational goals and they wanted our donors to know how grateful they truly are for the support.”

Clovis Community College awarded 103 scholarships totaling $66,445 this fall as a result of last year’s inaugural Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

Donations will be accepted online at the Clovis Crush Giving Tuesday webpage through the end of the day.