Giving local artists an outlet

Clovis Friends of the Library (CFOL) hosted its first ArtHop at the Clovis Regional Library on Thursday, Jan. 18 with Claudia Fletcher as the featured artist.

Fletcher is an award-winning painter who creates art for the annual Clovis Rodeo posters and has over 70 years of experience. Her western-themed art was showcased throughout the evening with a reception for art connoisseurs to mingle.

“The third Thursday of every month we will be here with an artist,” said Judith Preuss of CFOL. “Claudia [Fletcher] was so gracious to be our first [featured artist].”

One of the art pieces that Fletcher had on display was “Cowboy Conference,” which she describes as one of her favorites. The piece is of three cowboys sitting next to each other and conversing. The angle of the piece is shown from above their heads which pays much detail to their western attire, allowing each of their hats and plaid shirts to be uniquely represented.

With a distinct artist each month, the organization looks forward to giving adults in the community an outlet to view and display various art styles.

“We are trying to support the arts and provide more programs for adults. Right now we’re spending a lot of money and time to support the teen and kids programs,” said Bonnie Lind, Vice President of Programs at CFOL. “So, this is just one of those things that adults will also be interested in.”

Clovis Regional Library at 1155 Fifth Street is an official venue for Fresno Arts Council’s ArtHop, which gives art lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life the opportunity to meet and greet with artists and enjoy a reception. One of the most active and successful programs organized by the Fresno Arts Council, ArtHop occurs the first Thursday of each month in downtown Fresno and the Tower District, while the rest of ArtHop venues in the Fresno metro areas, like Clovis, host on the third Thursdays.

“We want to give [artists] an outlet, that’s number one,” said Preuss. “We have a tremendous amount of fabulous artists in the area that nobody knows about and there aren’t a lot of venues in which they can display.”

Fletcher’s art will be displayed through the month of January in the one library’s display windows.

Though CFOL plans to feature a distinct local artist each month, it still has a few spots open. Artists interested in showcasing their art is encouraged to reach out to the organization at (559) 600-9531 for more information.